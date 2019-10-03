LAX to restrict ride-share, taxi pickups outside terminals

LOS ANGELES — Taking a Lyft, Uber or taxi from Los Angeles International Airport is about to get more complicated.

An airport spokesman confirmed Thursday that taxi and ride-hailing services will be barred later this month from picking up passengers at LAX terminals. Instead, passengers arriving at the airport will have to take a shuttle bus to a nearby parking lot to pick up a ride.

Ride-hailing services are currently permitted to pick up and drop off passengers at designated locations on the airport’s upper/departure level.

Heath Montgomery, a spokesman for LAX, said the change isn’t expected to take effect until 3 a.m. Oct. 29. He said more details would be released later, possibly at a Friday morning news conference at the airport.

According to documents obtained by the travel reporting website Skift, LAX’s airline passenger traffic rose from 59 million in 2010 to 87.5 million last year, and the impact of ride-hailing traffic has contributed to growing traffic in the Central Terminal Area. According to Skift, roughly 26,000 ride-hailing vehicles used the airports roadways each day in August, accounting for about 27% of all commercial traffic at the airport.