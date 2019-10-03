Hooded man in aviator glasses robs South Bay bank

SAN DIEGO — Police Thursday were searching for a man who robbed a South Bay supermarket banking center while wearing mirrored aviator glasses.

The thief approached a teller at the US Bank branch inside a Vons store in the 600 block of Saturn Boulevard shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, announced that he had a gun and demanded money, according to San Diego police.

After the clerk gave him an undisclosed amount of cash, the robber left the business and fled in an unknown direction, Sgt. Michael Tansey said.

The bandit was described as a thin, roughly 5-foot-9-inch white or Hispanic man. In addition to the sunglasses, he was wearing a gray sleeveless shirt on top of a blue hooded sweatshirt with the cowl pulled up over his head, the sergeant said