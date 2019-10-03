× Fugitive sex offender spotted in San Diego

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A sex offender who violated parole in New York was recently spotted in San Marcos, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

Dale Dulac, 57, left Niagara Falls, N.Y., on Sept. 20, violating the terms of his parole as he fled the state.

Dulac was sentenced in 1993 to a maximum of 35 years in prison for raping two women within a span of 90 minutes.

Sheriffs said they were working with the San Diego Fugitive Task Force to locate Dulac, who they said had been in San Marcos since he left New York.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Dulac. Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

