The biggest movie to open this weekend will be Joker. The budget for that was around $55 million. The smallest indie picture opening this weekend looks like it probably cost $5,500 to make. Both stories deal with a pathetic person with mental problems that lives with his ailing mother, and walks around with his shirt off. One of them is so thin, you can see his rib cage.

The other is pudgy, and has the weirdest man-boobs since Meatloaf in Fight Club.

They both try to reach out to strangers, without much success. The Joker tried making a kid laugh on a bus. Ronnie tries to compliment a woman at a bus stop.

Joker is a comic book character. Ronnie feels like one, because he’s so unrealistically portrayed in this film.

Both end up doing really bad things.

This is Rob Lambert’s debut feature, so you might be apt to give him some leeway. Yet this character is written like a college film student was trying to create a pathetic racist, who sits around listening to talk radio and getting fired up and hating everyone. It made me think of how well-written the indie movie Big Fan was (Patton Oswald). That character sat around listening to sports talk radio and lived with his mom. He was pathetic but…it was entertaining watching him go through life. And it all felt realistic (especially if you’ve heard callers on sports stations).

Ronnie isn’t interested in sports on the radio, but right-wing talk shows that fire him up. So when he tanks a job interview (after the boss sees the Confederate flag on his truck), he spends more time posting blogs and videos online. Eventually he gets a job at a market run by an Arab family. You can just imagine how that’s going to turn out, and what slurs he hurls at them as he’s fired.

He goes home and watches pornography, and has shouting matches with his mother (Sally Kirkland, who I haven’t seen in ages).

Ronnie uses her checkbook without her knowledge. Other than that, he’s not a bad son (I’m joshing).

Things in his life pick up when he meets an older, sexy neighbor (Monique Parent). She’s a prostitute/porn star, and there is a scene with them at a swimming pool that’s mildly interesting. Partly because I wondered how you can have sex on one of those lounge chairs without it folding up on you, but…because of how naive he is. Just listening to their conversations, you realize just how much he doesn’t get about this person he’s hanging out with.

The problem is that the screenplay has built this insane caricature that just doesn’t feel authentic.

Cuck is slang word for a liberal without much conviction. It’s a word that just sounds odd when used for the title of a film. But then, so did The Death of Dick Long last weekend (and is worth seeking out).

The movie was heavy-handed, and the filmmakers made the mistake of piling too much on this one character. I preferred the much more subtle take down of a right-wing guy in Hot Air (Steve Coogan) a few months ago.

This is being released in select theatres and VOD this weekend.

My wife and I hated every second of it. Even the score sounded cheesy.

0 stars.