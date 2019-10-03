× Brush fire burning near San Elijo Lagoon

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. — A fire was threatening homes south of the San Elijo Lagoon in Solana Beach Thursday evening.

The fire was burning in a canyon close to the 300 block of Holmwood Lane, just south of the lagoon. Sheriff’s deputies said they were evacuating homes nearby as a precaution.

Officials with the North County Fire Department said firefighters were working on a defensive plan to protect homes from the flames, which were burning in a spot difficult for ground crews to access. An air crew was on its way shortly after 6 p.m. to provide assistance.

Check back on this developing story for updates.