Woman whose boyfriend died in apartment allegedly doubling as drug lab faces judge

SAN DIEGO — A woman who allegedly helped run a makeshift drug lab out of the University City apartment she shared with her boyfriend, who was found dead from an apparent fentanyl overdose last week inside the unit, was charged Wednesday with possession of fentanyl and ethylone for sale.

Rose Griffin, 46, was arrested Friday at the apartment she shared with her boyfriend.

Deputy District Attorney Jorge Del Portillo said five pounds of fentanyl was found inside the apartment, an amount that is “enough to kill the city of San Diego.”

Other drugs like Carfentanil — which Del Portillo said is 100 times stronger than fentanyl — were also found inside the unit, along with materials possibly used to manufacture drugs such as scales, pill dyes, and a pill press that tested positive for fentanyl, the prosecutor said.

Evidence of a counterfeit Cialis pill pressing operation was also found by investigators, Del Portillo said.

Griffin, who is in custody in lieu of $200,000 bail, faces seven years and four months if convicted as charged.

A bail hold was ordered by San Diego County Superior Court Judge Joseph P. Brannigan, which means any funds she uses to post bail must come from a legitimate source.

Griffin is due back in court Oct. 8 for a bail review hearing.