Watch Live: Cyclist badly hurt in hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO — A bicyclist was badly hurt in a hit-and-run near Ramona Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Dye Road near State Route 67, according to California Highway Patrol. Witnesses said a vehicle swerved and hit a person riding a bike, then sped off.

Paramedics treated the cyclist, who appeared to be badly injured, while CHP and San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies helped clear traffic and start the investigation. A helicopter landed in a nearby field to airlift the victim to a hospital.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.