Watch Live: Cyclist badly hurt in hit-and-run

Posted 6:55 AM, October 2, 2019, by , Updated at 07:08AM, October 2, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A bicyclist was badly hurt in a hit-and-run near Ramona Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Dye Road near State Route 67, according to California Highway Patrol. Witnesses said a vehicle swerved and hit a person riding a bike, then sped off.

Paramedics treated the cyclist, who appeared to be badly injured, while CHP and San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies helped clear traffic and start the investigation. A helicopter landed in a nearby field to airlift the victim to a hospital.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.