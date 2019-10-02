× Gas leak prompts evacuations

SAN DIEGO — Residents were forced from their homes as utility crews worked to repair a broken gas line in South Park late Wednesday morning.

San Diego Fire-Rescue said a small natural gas line was broken and blowing on Grove Street near Fern Street around 9:30 a.m. Fire crews were called to help direct traffic and to be on hand in case of any medical needs.

Someone using hand tools for a construction job at a home on the block hit the line, SDFD Batt. Chief Steve Salaz explained. Salaz said homes on Grove Street between Ash and Beech streets had been evacuated as a precaution while utility crews worked.

San Diego Gas & Electric was handling the repairs. Salaz wasn’t sure when the line would be repaired and residents would be able to return home.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.