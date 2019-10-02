Ride public transit without a fee for Free Ride Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Residents can ride many trolley, bus and train lines without paying a fare Wednesday for the city's second annual Free Ride Day.

Residents will be able to ride MTS trolley and fixed-route bus lines and the North County Transit District Sprinter and Coaster for free during the event, which is supported by all cities throughout the county.

“Last year, MTS logged 53,000 extra passenger trips on Free Ride Day and the Sycuan Green Line Trolley’s ridership spiked 37 percent,” MTS CEO Paul Jablonski said. “We want even more residents this year to try it out and experience the thriving network of transportation options in San Diego.”

All MTS and NCTD routes will operate on their normal weekday schedules during the event, according to the two agencies.

There will also be promotions with the scooter company Bird and Lyft to help people get to and from transit centers.

“We encourage all single riders to consider giving carpool, vanpool, or transit a try during Rideshare Week,” SANDAG Vice-Chair and Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear said. “Making the change even one day a week will take cars off the road and increase sustainability and quality of life in the San Diego region.”