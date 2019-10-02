Natural gas leak causes Mission Blvd. closures

A natural gas leak caused closures along Mission Boulevard early Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The leak was reported along Strandway near Yarmouth Court around 11:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire Department.

Authorities shut down parts of Mission Boulevard to traffic while working to fix the leak along Strandway.

“Construction crews were working in a trench and dislodged some material that caused it to fall down on a natural gas pipe and either sheared off a connection or punctured a hole in the pipe itself,” Battalion Chief Craig Newell with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

As of 1:15 p.m., the leak had not yet been controlled and responding SDG&E crews were unsure as to when the break might be fixed.

One house was evacuated as a precaution. No injuries were immediately reported in connection with the leak.

