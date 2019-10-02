Mom with child in SUV arrested for trying to smuggle meth: CBP

PINE VALLEY, Calif. — A woman driving with her 6-year-old son was arrested when Border Patrol agents found hundreds of thousands of dollars in methamphetamine hidden inside her SUV, authorities said.

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, a 25-year-old Mexican national driving a 1999 Ford Expedition with her 6-year-old son inside arrived at the Interstate 8 checkpoint in Pine Valley, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. During a secondary inspection, a K-9 alerted Border Patrol agents to the rear door of the vehicle. Inside the left and right side rear-door panels and the rear spare tire, agents found 65 plastic-wrapped bundles of crystal meth.

The bundles weighed nearly 68 pounds and have an estimated street value of $179,352, CBP said.

Agents arrested the woman and placed her child with Child Protective Services. San Diego County Sheriff’s Department officials seized the narcotics and Border Patrol agents took the vehicle.

