Mom with child in SUV arrested for trying to smuggle meth: CBP

Posted 4:54 PM, October 2, 2019, by , Updated at 04:55PM, October 2, 2019

PINE VALLEY, Calif. — A woman driving with her 6-year-old son was arrested when Border Patrol agents found hundreds of thousands of dollars in methamphetamine hidden inside her SUV, authorities said.

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, a 25-year-old Mexican national driving a 1999 Ford Expedition with her 6-year-old son inside arrived at the Interstate 8 checkpoint in Pine Valley, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. During a secondary inspection, a K-9 alerted Border Patrol agents to the rear door of the vehicle. Inside the left and right side rear-door panels and the rear spare tire, agents found 65 plastic-wrapped bundles of crystal meth.

The bundles weighed nearly 68 pounds and have an estimated street value of $179,352, CBP said.

Agents arrested the woman and placed her child with Child Protective Services. San Diego County Sheriff’s Department officials seized the narcotics and Border Patrol agents took the vehicle.

Google Map for coordinates 32.719220 by -116.448461.

