Man robs bank inside grocery store

Posted 6:35 PM, October 2, 2019, by

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Authorities were searching Wednesday evening for a man who robbed a US Bank inside an Imperial Beach grocery store.

The robbery happened at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday inside a Vons store along Saturn Boulevard.

San Diego police said a man told a US Bank teller inside the store that he had a gun and demanded money. The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money, after which the man left through the store’s west exit.

The man was last seen wearing a gray sleeveless shirt over a blue pullover sweatshirt, with the hood pulled up and mirrored aviator-style sunglasses covering his eyes. He was described as light skinned with a possible Middle Eastern accent, about 5’9″ tall with a thin build and was in his late 20s or early 30s.

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Google Map for coordinates 32.584912 by -117.090102.

