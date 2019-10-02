Man badly hurt riding motorized bike

SAN DIEGO — A 57-year-old man was hospitalized Wednesday with serious injuries he suffered when he crashed his motorized bicycle in the Barrio Logan area, police said.

The crash happened around 10:55 p.m. Tuesday on Harbor Drive near Vesta Street, south of South 32nd Street, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The victim was riding his motorized bicycle southbound in the two-way bike lane, adjacent to the northbound lanes of Harbor Drive, when the man lost control of the two-wheeler for unknown reasons and crashed, Buttle said.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries to his head and spine, which were not believed to be life-threatening, the officer said.