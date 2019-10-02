Man arrested for punching cop in the nose

SAN DIEGO — A 37-year-old homeless man was jailed Wednesday after he allegedly punched a San Diego police officer in the nose while being handcuffed in Ocean Beach.

Dispatchers received a call around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday from a person who reported a man was sleeping in front of the main doors of the building on the corner of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard and Cape May Avenue, San Diego police public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

While officers were speaking with the man, he became uncooperative and officers decided to handcuff him while conducting their investigation, Hernandez said.

As officers were handcuffing him, the 37-year-old man punched an officer in the nose, causing it to bleed, he said.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of battery on an officer and resisting arrest.

The officer was treated at the scene by medics, Hernandez said.