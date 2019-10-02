Fitness class helps moms ‘get their sexy back’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- An eight-week fitness and diet program is helping San Diego moms "get their bodies back."

The group Fit 4 Mom, was started 18 years ago by a local mother who was looking for a way to get local families moving with their babies. Today, it's expanded with its new "body back" program, which will help moms tone and tighten their postpartum bodies.

Founder Lisa Druxman says, "it's all about rebuilding their confidence and building community."

Heather Lake gave us a look at some of the moms going through the program.