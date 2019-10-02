‘FitBit for dogs’ among latest pet tech gadgets

LOS ANGELES -- A "FitBit for dogs" and a food bowl that only unlocks when it's supposed to: Rich DeMuro tried out various gadgets that you can use with your pets.

