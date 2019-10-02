LOS ANGELES -- A "FitBit for dogs" and a food bowl that only unlocks when it's supposed to: Rich DeMuro tried out various gadgets that you can use with your pets.
‘FitBit for dogs’ among latest pet tech gadgets
-
New Facebook device allows living room video chat
-
We put Samsung’s latest gadgets to the test
-
Warehouse robots help small companies keep up
-
Gadget helps the deaf ‘see sound’
-
Free program speeds up sluggish computers
-
-
Google will pay the difference if flight price drops
-
Pocket-sized gadget offers 5-minute strength workouts
-
Tools to keep your info private online
-
Step inside a SoCal vending machine for cars
-
Mario Kart will soon be available on smartphones
-
-
Best tech to learn new languages
-
Google Pixel goes hands-free
-
Apps make back-to-school a breeze