× East County welcomes new gas station, convenience store

EL CAJON, Calif. — The Sycuan Tribal Development Corp. announced the opening Wednesday of the Sycuan Square convenience store and gas station in El Cajon.

The 16-nozzle gas station is the only fueling station for the east county communities of Dehesa, Crest and Harbison Canyon and includes a 5,500- square-foot convenience store. Proceeds from the station will benefit the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, tribal Chairman Cody Martinez said.

“Every gallon of gas, every candy bar and every bottle of water sold will contribute to the funding of quality healthcare, decent roads and infrastructure and educational programs for future generations of the Sycuan Nation,” he said.

According to the STCD, the station’s opening is the first phase of development at Sycuan Square, which will eventually include mixed-use and retail space and the Sycuan Medical and Dental Center at 4915 Dehesa Road.