Duncan Hunter vows to fight on for his congressional seat

RAMONA, Calif. -- Rep. Duncan Hunter has pledged to stay in the race for the 50th Congressional District race despite facing a federal indictment with 60 counts of campaign fraud.

"I’m one of the only guys that won last time around and that was under indictment,” Hunter told FOX 5 on Tuesday.

Former 49th District Rep. Darrell Issa, former San Diego City Councilman Carl DeMaio and State Senator Brian Jones are three well-known Republicans attempting to bump Hunter from his seat. Hunter has represented the 50th District since 2013 after he took over for his father, Duncan Hunter Sr.

Political observers originally expected Hunter to drop out of the race when his wife pleaded guilty to conspiracy, but the congressman remains steadfast in fighting the charges and winning the district.

Attorneys for Hunter are appealing his case to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in hopes of overturning the indictments.

Hunter's trial is scheduled to begin in January.