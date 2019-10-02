Residents push back against proposal to expand East County Sand Mine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKESIDE, Calif. -- Owners of a sand mine in Lakeside are asking for permission to expand, despite opposition from some East County residents.

Members of the Lakeside Community Planning Group listened Wednesday night to the proposed expansion of the East County Sand Mine.

The mine, approved in 2017, is located near state Route 67 in Lakeside. The expansion would allow engineers to remove nearly twice as much material and deepen excavation from 25 feet to 80 feet.

Residents who live near the mine are concerned about increased traffic, noise and pollution. Others fear disturbing sensitive wildlife and disrupting their well water.

"Lakeside does not want to be a gravel pit," one resident said during the public comment period.

A project engineer said the sand being mined is crucial for construction projects around the county.

Many of the protesters also oppose a proposed sand mine nearby in El Monte Valley. That project is still being considered by county officials.

The planning group did not reach a conclusion and voted to schedule a special meeting to continue their discussion. The meeting is scheduled for November 20.