Helicopter crash-lands at airport

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A helicopter crashed while landing at a North County airport Wednesday afternoon, but neither of the two people on board were injured, authorities said.

The Robinson R44 helicopter was landing at McClellan-Palomar Airport around 1:45 p.m. when it rolled on its side, FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said.

Video from SkyFOX showed the helicopter on its side near a square landing platform. The aircraft’s rotor blades were bent and badly damaged, but the cockpit was intact and did not catch fire, according to San Diego County communications specialist Gig Counaughton.

The pilot and a passenger walked away from the crash without injuries, Gregor said. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.