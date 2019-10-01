You have 1 year to get a ‘Real ID.’ Here’s how

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- California residents have been hearing about it in some form since 2005, but Tuesday marked exactly one year to the day they will need a "Real ID" if they want to fly within the U.S. without a passport.

Beginning on Oct. 1, 2020, only those with Real ID driver’s licenses or identification cards will be able to pass through security checkpoints at airports or other secure federal facilities without other accepted forms of identification, such as a passport or military ID.

To get their card, Californians will have to make an appointment or walk in to a local DMV — you can’t apply for the Real ID by mail or online — and bring three things:

An identifying document, such as a valid U.S. passport, birth certificate, permanent resident card or certificate of naturalization

Proof of Social Security number, which includes a Social Security card, a W-2 form or a pay stub with full Social Security number on it

Two different documents providing proof of California residency, such as a rental or lease agreement, home utility bills, IRS or California tax returns, mortgage bill, records from a financial institution or document issued by a federal government agency

Full list of requirements here

Steve Gordon, the head of California's DMV, visited FOX 5 Tuesday. He acknowledged that some residents looking for appointments online might face a long delay before they can get into a local office, but he also said that walking in for a Real ID card has never been more efficient.

In addition to new training for clerks that should speed up the process, Gordon said there will be an option that allows you to check in and get a place in line, then leave and return to the office when a text message prompts you.

Find a local DMV office

California driver’s licenses cost $36, while regular ID cards are $31, according to the DMV’s website.

Those who have legally changed their name may also have to provide additional documentation, such as a marriage certificate or adoption document.

Residents will not need the new Real ID to drive, apply for federal benefits, vote and enter a federal facility that doesn’t require a form of identification (such as the post office), the DMV noted. Those under the age of 18 also will not be required to have a Real ID in order to board a domestic flight.

The new requirements come as a result of the passage of the federal Real ID Act of 2005, which came in response to the Sept. 11 terror attacks. It essentially standardized ID requirements for all states, marking the biggest change to driver’s licenses in years, according to the release.