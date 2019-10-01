× Teens busted with nearly $70K in meth at Border Patrol checkpoint

SAN DIEGO — Two young women were busted with nearly $70,000 of meth at an East County checkpoint last week, Border Patrol said.

The women were stopped around noon on Sept. 28 at the agency’s Interstate 8 checkpoint in Campo. After officials talked to the driver and passenger, the car was moved into a secondary inspection area, where a K-9 alerted agents to one of the car’s back tires, Border Patrol said.

Authorities searched the car, eventually placing it on a hydraulic lift and finding 48 plastic-wrapped bundles of crystal meth in a compartment installed above the gas tank.

The bundles weighed just under 30 pounds and carried a street value of over $67,000, Border Patrol said.

The women, who were both 19-year-old U.S. citizens, were arrested. The drugs were turned over to the DEA and the vehicle was seized by Border Patrol, the agency said.