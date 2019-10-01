Teens busted with nearly $70K in meth at Border Patrol checkpoint

Posted 7:50 AM, October 1, 2019, by , Updated at 07:51AM, October 1, 2019

Two women were busted with nearly $70,000 of meth at an East County checkpoint last week, Border Patrol said.

SAN DIEGO — Two young women were busted with nearly $70,000 of meth at an East County checkpoint last week, Border Patrol said.

The women were stopped around noon on Sept. 28 at the agency’s Interstate 8 checkpoint in Campo. After officials talked to the driver and passenger, the car was moved into a secondary inspection area, where a K-9 alerted agents to one of the car’s back tires, Border Patrol said.

Authorities searched the car, eventually placing it on a hydraulic lift and finding 48 plastic-wrapped bundles of crystal meth in a compartment installed above the gas tank.

The bundles weighed just under 30 pounds and carried a street value of over $67,000, Border Patrol said.

The women, who were both 19-year-old U.S. citizens, were arrested. The drugs were turned over to the DEA and the vehicle was seized by Border Patrol, the agency said.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.