San Diego ranks #2 as best city for live music
SAN DIEGO — Music enthusiasts might want to consider coming to San Diego: a new list by the website Move.org ranks it as the second-best city in the nation for live music lovers. The research lists different types of live music shows from jazz lounges to rock concerts.
The ranking is based on live music venues per 100,000 residents. The information was gathered by searching Yelp for music venues in the 70 most populated US metro areas.
Taking the top spot on the list is Austin, Texas for its venues, music festivals, and diverse mix of local artists.
San Diego has about 400 more venues than Austin, according to Move.org. The article mentions the House of Blues as an iconic venue for live music, and the various year-round festivals like KAABOO.
Other cities in California that made the top 10 are San Jose and San Francisco.