Lyft introduces ‘Fast Match’ feature at Lindbergh Field’s Terminal 2

SAN DIEGO — The ride-hailing service Lyft Tuesday announced the launch of a pick-up service for travelers arriving at the San Diego International Airport’s Terminal 2.

The company’s new feature, Lyft Fast Match, will allow people leaving the airport to hail a ride by showing a four-digit code to an available Lyft driver instead of searching for a specific driver. Lyft riders will be directed to a dedicated pickup area to use Fast Match.

According to Lyft, Fast Match support is intended to reduce traffic congestion and improve safety.

“Each year, the San Diego International Airport continues to break its traffic record with tens of millions of travelers arriving and departing from their terminals,” said Lyft Southern California General Manager Hao Meng. “Fast Match makes airport pick-ups easier by lowering wait times and reducing congestion, while still allowing users to enjoy the ease and convenience provided by Lyft.”

Airport President and CEO Kim Becker said San Diego International is the first airport to test Fast Match support for Lyft rides. The feature is only available at Terminal 2 and riders must select a standard Lyft ride to use Fast Match.

“Like our partner Lyft, our goal is to offer customers greater convenience and choice — and the result is a new curbside service that’s been tested and ready to roll,” Becker said.