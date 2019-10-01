× It’s been two years since the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history

LAS VEGAS, NV — It has been two years since 58 people were massacred at a concert in Nevada. The horrific shooting near the Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas is being remembered by lawmakers and other public figures.

“Two years ago, while enjoying a concert in Las Vegas, 58 innocent lives were tragically stolen and hundreds more were left forever changed by a stunning act of brutality and violence,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “As we mark two years since the deadliest mass shooting in American history, our hearts are with the survivors, families and friends who continue to bear the pain of that terrible day, and our gratitude remains with the heroic first responders whose valiant efforts saved countless lives.”

The Route 91 Music Festival Las Vegas shooting was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Presidential primary candidate Kamala Harris tweeted that lawmakers must commit to action in preventing gun violence.

Two years ago today, our nation witnessed the worst mass shooting in modern American history. 58 people lost their lives in the Las Vegas shooting—yet Congress refused to act. As we honor the lives lost & the courage of first responders, let’s commit to action. #VegasStrong — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 1, 2019

The governor of Nevada also paid respects to the victims on twitter, adding that hundreds were also injured in the mass shooting.