Homicide detectives called after body found near rural intersection

Posted 5:48 PM, October 1, 2019, by , Updated at 05:50PM, October 1, 2019

FALLBROOK, Calif.  — A person was found dead under suspicious circumstances Tuesday in a rural community in the far northern reaches of San Diego County, authorities reported.

The fatality near the intersection of Live Oak Park Road and North Ridge Drive in Fallbrook was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies investigated, then called in homicide detectives to take charge of the case, Lt. David Gilmore said.

The deceased person’s identity and details on the nature of the death remained unavailable Tuesday afternoon, the lieutenant said.

