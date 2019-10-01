Driver jailed following chase in stolen pickup

SAN DIEGO – – An truck-theft suspect was arrested Tuesday morning after leading officers on a brief pursuit that ended when he crashed the stolen pickup truck he was driving in an Oak Park-area cul-de-sac and made a failed attempt to escape on foot, police said.

Dain Michael Eddings, 42, refused to yield when officers tried to pull him over on Euclid Avenue near Federal Boulevard shortly after 3:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

Eddings, who had a passenger with him in the stolen Toyota Tundra, sped off to the north, heading the wrong way on Euclid Avenue for a time before merging onto Chollas Road and continuing on to the west and south, Officer Tony Martinez said.

After fleeing for about five minutes, Eddings lost control of the pickup, sending it crashing through a residential fence in the 5100 block of Palm Street, Martinez said. The suspect then bailed out of the truck and ran off, but officers gave chase and soon had him in custody, he said.

Eddings was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor leg and head injuries before being booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of auto theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest. He was being held on $50,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Eddings’ passenger suffered no injuries in the road chase and crash. It was unclear if that person, whose name was not released, also might face charges in the case.