Car smashes into storefront when driver hits gas instead of brake

EL CAJON, Calif. — A car smashed into a building at a strip mall in El Cajon Tuesday when the driver hit the gas while trying to park.

The accident happened off of Jamacha Road near Cuyamaca College. Police said the driver, an older man, was trying to hit the brake when he mistakenly stepped on the accelerator, sending the white sedan through the front of a storefront.

No one was injured in the crash. The extent of damage to the building was not immediately known.