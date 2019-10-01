Authorities identify teen found slain in home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a young man found slain last weekend at a Sherman Heights home.

A person who lives in the residence in the 2800 block of Clay Avenue returned from an outing to discover Joshua Martinez, 19, mortally wounded about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to San Diego police.

Homicide detectives were called in to investigate the death, Sgt. Michelle Velovich said.

Police have withheld further details in the case, including the nature of the injuries suffered by the victim.

"Detectives do not have a description of the (assailant) at this time," Velovich said.