A shopper exits a Forever 21 store at a shopping mall in Montebello, California on September 30, 2019 a day after the fashion retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. - Global fast-fashion retailer Forever 21 said it was filing for voluntary bankruptcy Sunday, the latest US brick-and-mortar chain to embark on restructuring as shoppers migrate online. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)
3 Forever 21 stores in San Diego on list of potential closures
The list of potential closures includes three stores in San Diego County: Mission Valley, Westfield UTC and Parkway Plaza in El Cajon. Thirty-eight other locations in California also made the list.
On Sunday, the chain said it planned to file a motion to close up to 178 of its more than 800 stores around the world. However, the closures aren’t official. In a statement, the chain said it is working to renegotiate its leases in hopes of remaining open.