3 Forever 21 stores in San Diego on list of potential closures

Posted 10:27 PM, October 1, 2019, by

A shopper exits a Forever 21 store at a shopping mall in Montebello, California on September 30, 2019 a day after the fashion retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. - Global fast-fashion retailer Forever 21 said it was filing for voluntary bankruptcy Sunday, the latest US brick-and-mortar chain to embark on restructuring as shoppers migrate online. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — Forever 21 might be closing a few of its local stores, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Tuesday, two days after the retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The list of potential closures includes three stores in San Diego County: Mission Valley, Westfield UTC and Parkway Plaza in El Cajon. Thirty-eight other locations in California also made the list.

On Sunday, the chain said it planned to file a motion to close up to 178 of its more than 800 stores around the world. However, the closures aren’t official. In a statement, the chain said it is working to renegotiate its leases in hopes of remaining open.

Read the San Diego Union-Tribune’s story here.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.