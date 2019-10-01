× 3 Forever 21 stores in San Diego on list of potential closures

SAN DIEGO — Forever 21 might be closing a few of its local stores, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Tuesday, two days after the retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The list of potential closures includes three stores in San Diego County: Mission Valley, Westfield UTC and Parkway Plaza in El Cajon. Thirty-eight other locations in California also made the list.

On Sunday, the chain said it planned to file a motion to close up to 178 of its more than 800 stores around the world. However, the closures aren’t official. In a statement, the chain said it is working to renegotiate its leases in hopes of remaining open.

