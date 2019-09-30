Public transit gears up for Free Ride Day

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s Metropolitan Transit System and the North County Transit District is preparing for the second annual Free Ride Day set for Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Residents will be able to ride MTS trolley and fixed-route bus lines and the NCTD Sprinter and Coaster for free during the event, which is supported by all cities throughout the county.

It’s not just #sdfreerideday19 on Wednesday, but @iCommuteSD is also celebrating #RideshareSD to encourage people to try alternative commutes all week long. Learn more at https://t.co/2YtZS0J1bp pic.twitter.com/9BKMhQcw0H — San Diego MTS (@sdmts) September 30, 2019

“Last year, MTS logged 53,000 extra passenger trips on Free Ride Day and the Sycuan Green Line Trolley’s ridership spiked 37 percent,” MTS CEO Paul Jablonski said. “We want even more residents this year to try it out and experience the thriving network of transportation options in San Diego.”

All MTS and NCTD routes will operate on their normal weekday schedules during the event, according to the two agencies. Residents are advised to RSVP here to receive reminders and public transit tips.

There will also be promotions with the scooter company Bird and Lyft to help people get to and from transit centers.

“We encourage all single riders to consider giving carpool, vanpool, or transit a try during Rideshare Week,” SANDAG Vice-Chair and Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear said. “Making the change even one day a week will take cars off the road and increase sustainability and quality of life in the San Diego region.”