Man trapped under truck dies after chain-reaction crash

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- A man who became trapped underneath a truck died following a chain-reaction crash that injured three other people Monday afternoon in Chula Vista, authorities said.

The collision happened around 1:15 p.m. near 4th Avenue and Shasta Street. A man driving a work truck hit the back of a parked vehicle, which caused it to hit another parked vehicle and a pedestrian who was crossing the street, according to Traffic Sgt. Tim Kahl of Chula Vista Police Department.

Medics took the pedestrian to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. Two children and an adult who were inside one of the parked cars were transported to hospitals to be treated for minor injuries, Chula Vista Battalion Chief Darrel Roberts said.

The driver of the work truck did not appear to be inured, Kahl said.

Fourth Avenue was expected to be closed between H and I streets for several hours.

