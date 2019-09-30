Jessye Norman, international opera star, dead at 74

Posted 6:17 PM, September 30, 2019, by

American opera singer Jessye Norman performs at the talk and game show "Wetten Dass . . . ?" April 1, 2006 in Halle, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — International opera star Jessye Norman died Monday at the age of 74, according to her agent.

The New York Metropolitan Opera described Norman as “one of the great sopranos of the past half-century.”

“Norman sang more than 80 performances with the company, dazzling audiences with her beautiful tone, extraordinary power, and musical sensitivity,” the Met said in a statement.

Norman has won four Grammy awards as well as a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy in 2006.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.