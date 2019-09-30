Half of Calif. voters have considered leaving state, poll finds

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Half of California’s registered voters have given at least some consideration to leaving the state, a new study out of UC Berkeley says.

The research, published last week by the Institute of Governmental Studies at Berkeley, found that 24% of registered voters had given “serious” consideration to leaving the Golden State, while another 28% had at least given it “some” consideration.

Among the reasons residents considered bolting, the cost of housing was the most common at 71%.

High taxes (58%) and the state’s political culture (46%) were also frequently listed, especially by Republicans and conservatives. Those groups were three times as likely to strongly consider leaving than Democrats and liberals, the study found.

The polling results weren’t all down on life in California: 50% said they considered the state “one of the best places” to live, up from 43% in 2013, when the same question was posed. Again, partisanship played a significant role, researchers said. Democrats and liberals were three times as likely as those on the other end of the political spectrum to call California “one of the best.”

Check out the full results of the Berkeley IGS Poll here.