Gov. Newsom signs Tijuana River Valley legislation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a bill into law that seeks to address water quality issues in the Tijuana River Valley.

The bill will help redirect $15 million already set aside in June to projects aimed at preventing and fighting toxic sewage flows from Mexico into the South Bay.

The Senate bill was authored by Senator Ben Hueso (D-San Diego), who called it a huge step toward protecting residents' health and our coast.

“The enactment of SB 690 coupled with the $15 million budget allocation will allow us to hit the ground running as soon as the final study is completed,” Hueso said. “This is a big statement by the State of California that it is committed to protecting public health and our precious coastlines.”

More than 160 local officials, including San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, were in Washington, D.C. last week to discuss trans-border pollution.