Flames rip through 3 North County businesses

ENCINITAS, Calif. — A blaze ripped through a well-known Encinitas cafe and two attached businesses early Monday morning.

The fire broke out at Mozy Cafe, off North Coast Highway 101 and Daphne Street in the Leucadia neighborhood, some time after midnight.

When crews arrived, the cafe was engulfed in flames, and it took dozens of firefighters from multiple engines to get the blaze under control. Officials said the fire was contained before 6 a.m., but the cafe and two other businesses that shared the space were severely damaged.

#NOW: 2-alarm fire in Leucadia destroys 3 businesses including Mozy Cafe off N Coast Hwy. Cause unknown. Fire is contained but crews will remain on scene throughout morning. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/pmXjjpSoGr — Aric Richards (@AricFOX5) September 30, 2019

Firefighters were expected to remain at the scene “for quite some time” as they dealt with small pockets of the building that were still smoldering.

“It’s an older building with a lot of hidden spaces,” Encinitas Deputy Fire Chief Robert Ford explained. “It’s unstable and a challenge to walk in there. We don’t want a roof to fall on us.”

About eight residents of nearby apartments had to evacuate due to smoke and carbon monoxide concerns, Ford added.

No one was hurt in the fire and the cause of the blaze was under investigation.