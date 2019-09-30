× Car hits fire hydrant, severely floods apartment building

SAN DIEGO — A car hit a fire hydrant in University City early Monday, leading to severe flooding for a nearby apartment complex.

The car slammed into the hydrant on Regents Road near Genesee Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

Water spewing from the hydrant flowed into the apartments nearby, flooding nearly four-feet high in some units, witnesses said. Firefighters were called to help people evacuate the building, which was severely damaged.

The Red Cross was helping residents and their pets find temporary shelter Monday afternoon.