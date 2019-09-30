× Authorities ID man struck, killed by pickup while crossing street

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Authorities Monday publicly identified a 76-year-old man who was gravely injured when he was struck by a pickup near an Encinitas intersection one week ago.

David Goodblatt of Encinitas was crossing Rancho Santa Fe Road near the intersection of Lone Jack Road around 6:45 a.m. on Sept. 23 when he was struck by a Toyota Tundra pickup driven by a 28-year-old man, according to information from the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office and the county Sheriff’s Department.

Goodblatt was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, “where his condition continued to decline” and he was pronounced dead at 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday, the Medical Examiner’s Office reported.

The pickup driver remained at the scene and cooperated with deputies.