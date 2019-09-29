Two cars overturn in I-805 crash

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- At least one person was taken to a hospital Sunday morning after two cars crashed on northbound Interstate 805 in Chula Vista.

The cars collided around 6 a.m., causing both vehicles to overturn.

One of the cars rolled off the highway and landed along the 1000 block of Osage Avenue. According to the Chula Vista Police Department, that car was driven by an elderly woman, who was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.

In video taken after the crash, the other driver was seen blowing into a breathalyzer and being handcuffed before authorities led him away on a stretcher.

Google Map for coordinates 32.624950 by -117.041243.

