× Suspected drunk driver crashes after wild police chase

SAN DIEGO — Police say a driver sped away when they tried to pull him over in the South Bay early Sunday morning, but the man crashed his truck into a fence and ended up getting arrested on suspicion of cocaine possession and DUI.

The chase started just before 5 a.m. on Palomar Street in Chula Vista, Chula Vista Police Department confirmed. An officer said he spotted the truck speeding and swerving around the road, at one point hitting a curb.

When police tried to pull the driver over, he led them on a chase, going as fast as 80 miles per hour and running multiple stop lights and stop signs, CVPD said. The man finally lost control, hitting a chain-link fence and palm tree on Bay Boulevard near J Street.

As officers put the man in handcuffs, he admitted driving drunk and having cocaine in his pocket, CVPD said. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI, possession of a controlled substance and a felony charge for evading police.