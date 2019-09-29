Suspected drunk driver crashes after wild police chase

Posted 12:24 PM, September 29, 2019, by

Police say the driver of this truck was drunk when he sped away from officers, eventually crashing into a tree and a fence and getting arrested.

SAN DIEGO — Police say a driver sped away when they tried to pull him over in the South Bay early Sunday morning, but the man crashed his truck into a fence and ended up getting arrested on suspicion of cocaine possession and DUI.

The chase started just before 5 a.m. on Palomar Street in Chula Vista, Chula Vista Police Department confirmed. An officer said he spotted the truck speeding and swerving around the road, at one point hitting a curb.

When police tried to pull the driver over, he led them on a chase, going as fast as 80 miles per hour and running multiple stop lights and stop signs, CVPD said. The man finally lost control, hitting a chain-link fence and palm tree on Bay Boulevard near J Street.

As officers put the man in handcuffs, he admitted driving drunk and having cocaine in his pocket, CVPD said. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI, possession of a controlled substance and a felony charge for evading police.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.