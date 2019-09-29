Sailor who died onboard USS Nimitz ID’d

Posted 5:30 PM, September 29, 2019, by , Updated at 06:32PM, September 29, 2019

CORONADO, Calif. — The sailor who died Saturday morning after falling from an aircraft elevator onboard the USS Nimitz in Coronado has been identified.

Officials with the U.S. Naval Air Forces identified the 21-year-old as Logistics Specialist Seaman Juan José Garcia-Herrera of Chicago.

Garcia-Herrera fell from one of the ship’s aircraft elevators, which was in the down position Friday night. He died Saturday morning from injuries suffered in the fall.

The accident was under investigation, officials with the U.S. Naval Air Forces said.

The USS Nimitz is the Navy’s oldest active aircraft carrier. Its homeport is in Washington state.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.