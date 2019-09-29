Homicide detectives investigate teen’s death

SAN DIEGO — A 19-year-old man was found dead at a home in the Logan Heights neighborhood, police said Sunday.

A resident at the house on Clay Avenue, near Ocean View Boulevard, returned home and called 911 after discovering the teen suffering from some form of serious injury. Police arrived and determined he was dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death. The victim has been identified, but his name is being withheld until his family is notified. Investigators did not immediately say how they believe the man was wounded.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.