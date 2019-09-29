Bicyclist shot in southeast San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A 28-year-old man walking a bicycle through a dirt lot in the Mountain View community of San Diego suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and both legs when a vehicle drove up and at least one of two suspects inside fired multiple shots at him, a police officer said Sunday.

The suspects fled the scene southbound in a dark-colored, four-door sedan in the 10 block of South Francis Street, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The bicyclist exchanged some words with the suspects a little before midnight and someone from inside the sedan fired three to four times at the 28- year-old man, Heims said.

San Diego police gang detectives were investigating the shooting, he said.

The San Diego Police Department asked anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 888-580-8477.