× Woman paralyzes man in suspected DUI hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO — A possibly drunken woman was arrested in connection with a serious-injury hit-and-run Saturday in Clairemont Mesa East, police said.

The woman was driving northbound in the 7400 block of Blix Street when she struck a parked vehicle about 9 a.m., said Officer S. Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

The 61-year-old owner of that vehicle was standing next to it when it was hit and pushed sideways, knocking him to the ground and paralyzing him from the chest down, Foster said, adding that he also suffered a forehead abrasion.

Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, but it was not immediately known if the man would recover from the paralysis.

The woman allegedly drove home, a mere eight houses away, and went inside. She was taken into custody a short time later. The crash was believed to be alcohol-related, Foster said.

The incident is being investigated the San Diego Police Department Traffic Division.