SAN DIEGO -- Thousands of video game lovers will be making their way downtown for this weekend's TwitchCon 2019.

The three-day conference kicked off with its opening ceremony Friday.

Twitch is a popular gaming streaming service. People who attend the event will be able to go to panels, network with other gamers and meet gaming celebrities.

Popular gaming streamers will also compete in person during the conference.

Officials said they expected about 25,000 people to attend each day.