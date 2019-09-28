× Suspicious fires thought to be arson

SAN DIEGO — At least three fires set early Saturday morning are being investigated as arson, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

The first one sparked in Ocean Beach around 1 a.m. Then two more blazes were put out by firefighters on Piedmont Drive and Cataline Place in Point Loma.

Firefighters said all of the fires were within three miles of each other, adding they were rubbish fires set in backyards.

The similarities and approximate locations to one another lead fire investigators to believe they were set by an arsonist. No arrests have been made.

There were no injuries in the blazes and no structures were damaged.

