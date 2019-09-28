Sailor dies falling from elevator onboard USS Nimitz

CORONADO, Calif. — A sailor died while onboard the USS Nimitz in Coronado Saturday morning, officials said.

The 21-year-old sailor fell from one of the ship’s aircraft elevators Friday night. They died Saturday morning from injuries suffered in the fall.

The accident was under investigation, officials with the U.S. Naval Air Forces said.

The identity of the sailor and further details regarding the fall were not immediately available pending notification of the victim’s family.