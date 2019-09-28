Sailor dies falling from elevator onboard USS Nimitz

Posted 8:45 PM, September 28, 2019, by

CORONADO, Calif. — A sailor died while onboard the USS Nimitz in Coronado Saturday morning, officials said.

The 21-year-old sailor fell from one of the ship’s aircraft elevators Friday night. They died Saturday morning from injuries suffered in the fall.

The accident was under investigation, officials with the U.S. Naval Air Forces said.

The identity of the sailor and further details regarding the fall were not immediately available pending notification of the victim’s family.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.