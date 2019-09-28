Racehorse dies on second day of Santa Anita’s fall meet

ARCADIA, Calif. — A racehorse died at Santa Anita Park on the second day of the track’s 2019 fall racing meet, the Los Angeles Times reported Saturday.

Trained by Steve Knapp, Emtech fell during the eighth race of Saturday’s program and broke both of his front legs. Due to the severity of his injuries, track veterinarians made the decision to euthanize the 3-year-old colt.

According to the Los Angeles Times, track officials said Mario Gutierrez, Emtech’s jockey and a two-time Kentucky Derby winner, fell onto the track but was not seriously injured in the fall.

Emtech’s death came one day after Santa Anita launched its 2019 fall racing season under intense scrutiny following months of reported horse deaths during races and training sessions at the track.

Emtech’s death marks the 32nd racehorse death at Santa Anita Park since December 26.