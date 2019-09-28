× Prius crashes into Amtrack train

SAN DIEGO — A Toyota Prius smashed into an Amtrak train in San Diego but the car’s driver escaped the crash uninjured, a sheriff’s sergeant said Saturday.

Deputies were dispatched to the crash location about 9 p.m. Friday. It occurred on the railroad tracks near Mile Post Marker 266.3, where a northbound Amtrak train going 35 to 45 miles per hour struck the Toyota, which was on the railroad tracks on the right of way, said Sgt. J. King of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

“The female driver of the Prius had safely exited the Prius prior to the collision,” King said. “No injuries were reported.”