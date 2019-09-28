LAPD recruitment ad on conservative website draws criticism

LOS ANGELES — An online recruiting advertisement for the Los Angeles Police Department appeared Friday evening on a conservative website and prompted the department to respond.

The ad appeared on breitbart.com and showed a LAPD uniformed officer and the words “CHOOSE your FUTURE LAPD IS HIRING!”

“The LAPD celebrates diversity and embraces it within our ranks, and within the city we serve,” the department tweeted. “We are aware that a recruitment advertisement has been circulated on a website that creates a negative juxtaposition to our core values.”

The department added “we take matters like this very seriously, and have begun an initial inquiry into the matter and to determine its validity, as well as what future steps can and will be taken to avoid this situation occurring in the future.”

There was no indication the LAPD purposely placed the ad on the website.